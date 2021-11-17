There is sufficient fuel in the country - CPSTL chairman

There is sufficient fuel in the country - CPSTL chairman

November 17, 2021   03:47 pm

The Chairman of Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) says there is sufficient fuel in the country.

Addressing a media briefing held today (Nov. 17), Mr. Uvais Mohamed said 40,000 metric tons of diesel are currently being unloaded at Muthurajawela.

In addition, 36,000 metric tons of petrol is expected to be received tomorrow, he added.

The CPSTL chairman assured the general public that there is no reason to panic unnecessarily.

