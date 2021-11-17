Mickey Arthur, Sri Lanka’s head coach since February 2020, says he will retire after the two-test series against West Indies in December this year.

He tweeted: “Sad that it is the end of the road with SL after the WI test series!I have loved every minute of coaching this great country! To the players and people of SL a big thank you! I know SL cricket is in a better place now than when I started!”

Arthur has received an appointment as the Head of Cricket of Derbyshire County Cricket Club.

Having coached South Africa, Australia and Pakistan previously, he will replace Dave Houghton, who departed the Derbyshire CCC at the end of the 2021 season.

