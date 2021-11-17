Regulatory prices for 60 varieties of essential drugs announced

Regulatory prices for 60 varieties of essential drugs announced

November 17, 2021   03:59 pm

The regulatory prices for 60 varieties of essential drugs have been announced by the State Ministry of Pharmaceutical Production, Supply and Regulation.

Accordingly, a maximum retail price has been imposed on 131 types of 60 essential drugs.

In a communiqué, Secretary to the State Ministry, Dr. R.M.S.K. Rathnayake noted that selling these drugs above the maximum retail prices is against the law.

The general public can inform the state ministry of such irregularities via the following e-mail address: complaints@nmra.gov.lk

The list is as follows:

