448 more patients infected with coronavirus regain health

November 17, 2021   04:24 pm

The Ministry of Health says 448 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 17) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 525,188.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 552,994 of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 13,700 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 14,034.

