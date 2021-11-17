Sri Lanka aims to produce 80% of medical supplies within 5 years - Health Minister

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella says that Sri Lanka is expecting to manufacture 80% of the country’s medical supplies within the country itself within the next five year.

The minister revealed this while addressing a gathering during the opening ceremony of a state-of-the art modern manufacturing facility for medical consumables and devices by Flexicare Lanka (Pvt) Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Flexicare Group, UK.

It is envisaged that over 90% of the production will be exported bringing in significant foreign exchange to the country and well as providing employment.

The minister said this is the first time that a full-fledged facility has been established for medical consumables with the view of export and significant amount of products manufactured and cater to the healthcare industry in Sri Lanka.

“I am also proud this is one of the areas where ‘Vistas of Prosperity’ very clearly indicated and in the manifesto we say that we are looking at manufacturing all medical supplies as far as possible with the support of the Board of Investment (BoI).”

“I think we are looking at a different level today. We are inviting all investors from all quarters to come and invest in Sri Lanka and particularly in the health sector.”

“As of now our targets are very ambitious. In fact we looking at about 80% medical supplies to be produced in Sri Lanka within the next 05 years,” he said.

He said the Finance Minister has allocated funds from his latest budget towards that end and that the BoI will take a major share of it. “I have no doubt that it will be a success at the end of the period we have stipulated.”