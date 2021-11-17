COVID figures move up with 532 new cases and 23 deaths

COVID figures move up with 532 new cases and 23 deaths

November 17, 2021   06:48 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that another 532 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (November 17).

The new development moved the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 553,526.

According to official figures, the number of virus-infected patients currently under treatment stands above 14,300. Meanwhile, the total recoveries count is now at 525,188.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 23 new coronavirus-related deaths for November 16, pushing the death toll in the country due to the virus infection to 14,057.

The deaths confirmed today include 13 males and 10 females, according to the Department of Government Information.

Two of the victims are between the ages 30-59 years and the remaining 21 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Padma Shri' award conferred by India to Dr Vajira Chitrasena

'Padma Shri' award conferred by India to Dr Vajira Chitrasena

'Padma Shri' award conferred by India to Dr Vajira Chitrasena

Uptick in COVID infections among schoolchildren

Uptick in COVID infections among schoolchildren

Tense situation in Panamure after youth dies in police custody

Tense situation in Panamure after youth dies in police custody

Views expressed on SJB's protest

Views expressed on SJB's protest

SJB lawmakers stage protest inside parliament chambers

SJB lawmakers stage protest inside parliament chambers

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

There is sufficient fuel in the country - CPSTL chairman

There is sufficient fuel in the country - CPSTL chairman

Maithripala says prevailing issues didn't originate during Yahapalana govt's time

Maithripala says prevailing issues didn't originate during Yahapalana govt's time