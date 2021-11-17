Man arrested over bomb scare targeting SJB protest rally remanded

The suspect, who was arrested over the bomb scare targeting the Samagi Jana Balawegaya’s protest march held yesterday, has been remanded until November 24.

He was produced before Colombo Magistrate’s Court earlier today after being arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

The magistrate also called for a report from a psychiatrist on the suspect.

According to reports, the suspect had lodged a complaint with the Kurunduwatte Police about an imminent bomb threat at the protest rally organized by the main Opposition.

He had also recorded a statement with the police with regard to his claims.