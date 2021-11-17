Daily COVID cases count hits 728 today

November 17, 2021   10:19 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 728 today (November 17) as 196 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 553,722.

As many as 525,188 recoveries and 14,057 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 14,400 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

