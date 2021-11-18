Thundershowers expected in parts of the island; fishermen warned of rough seas

November 18, 2021   09:45 am

The Department of Meteorology says the low-pressure area located to the north-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal is moving westwards and will reach south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts today. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, North-Western Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Trincomalee, Galle and Matara districts. 

Heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places in the Northern province and fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in North-Western province and in Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

Strong winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected in Northern and North-Central provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture the sea areas extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai next 24 hours. 

Naval and fishing communities operating in the sea areas are also advised to be attentive in this regard and future weather forecasts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Potuvil via Kankasanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Westerly and speed will be 25-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai.

The sea area extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai will be very rough at times and in the sea area extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara rough at times. Other sea areas will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

