Sandahiru Seya to be vested with Maha Sanga today

The Sandahiru Seya in Anuradhapura will be vested with the Venerable Maha Sanga today (November 18), thereby officially opening the sacred site for devotees.

The Venerable Maha Sanga and a number of distinguished invitees are expected to attend the ‘Crest Gem’ unveiling ceremony today, which will be graced by the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Families of the deceased veteran war heroes and differently able ex-servicemen will also arrive at the Stupa premises on the opening day ceremony to witness the blessed noble event.

The ‘Crest Gem’ had been placed at the tip of the Stupa pinnacle on November 08, amidst religious observances.