Sandahiru Seya to be vested with Maha Sanga today

Sandahiru Seya to be vested with Maha Sanga today

November 18, 2021   10:52 am

The Sandahiru Seya in Anuradhapura will be vested with the Venerable Maha Sanga today (November 18), thereby officially opening the sacred site for devotees.

The Venerable Maha Sanga and a number of distinguished invitees are expected to attend the ‘Crest Gem’ unveiling ceremony today, which will be graced by the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Families of the deceased veteran war heroes and differently able ex-servicemen will also arrive at the Stupa premises on the opening day ceremony to witness the blessed noble event.

The ‘Crest Gem’ had been placed at the tip of the Stupa pinnacle on November 08, amidst religious observances. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister Namal's promise to traders who lost their shops at Kadugannawa

Minister Namal's promise to traders who lost their shops at Kadugannawa

Minister Namal's promise to traders who lost their shops at Kadugannawa

Don't send your child to school if they have a fever, cold or cough - State Minister

Don't send your child to school if they have a fever, cold or cough - State Minister

Il full moon Poya observed today...

Il full moon Poya observed today...

Daily COVID cases surpass 700 again on Nov. 17

Daily COVID cases surpass 700 again on Nov. 17

Sri Lanka begins COVID booster dose rollout for over-60s (English)

Sri Lanka begins COVID booster dose rollout for over-60s (English)

Heated debate in Parliament over summoning Fr. Cyril Gamini to CID (English)

Heated debate in Parliament over summoning Fr. Cyril Gamini to CID (English)

Software engineer arrested over NMRA data loss granted bail (English)

Software engineer arrested over NMRA data loss granted bail (English)

Sri Lanka's first-ever medical device manufacturing plant unveiled (English)

Sri Lanka's first-ever medical device manufacturing plant unveiled (English)