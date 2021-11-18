Teldeniya court registrar arrested on bribery charges
November 18, 2021 11:35 am
The Registrar of the Teldeniya Magistrate’s Court has been arrested on bribery charges, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption said.
She was reportedly arrested while soliciting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 in order to expedite the auctioning of property on court orders.
Acting on a complaint made by a retired navy officer, Bribery Commission officers had arrested the court registrar near a state bank in the Teldeniya area as she was accepting the bribe.
She is to be produced before the Kandy Magistrate’s Court today (18).