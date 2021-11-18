Teldeniya court registrar arrested on bribery charges

Teldeniya court registrar arrested on bribery charges

November 18, 2021   11:35 am

The Registrar of the Teldeniya Magistrate’s Court has been arrested on bribery charges, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption said. 

She was reportedly arrested while soliciting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 in order to expedite the auctioning of property on court orders.

Acting on a complaint made by a retired navy officer, Bribery Commission officers had arrested the court registrar near a state bank in the Teldeniya area as she was accepting the bribe.

She is to be produced before the Kandy Magistrate’s Court today (18). 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister Namal's promise to traders who lost their shops at Kadugannawa

Minister Namal's promise to traders who lost their shops at Kadugannawa

Minister Namal's promise to traders who lost their shops at Kadugannawa

Don't send your child to school if they have a fever, cold or cough - State Minister

Don't send your child to school if they have a fever, cold or cough - State Minister

Il full moon Poya observed today...

Il full moon Poya observed today...

Daily COVID cases surpass 700 again on Nov. 17

Daily COVID cases surpass 700 again on Nov. 17

Sri Lanka begins COVID booster dose rollout for over-60s (English)

Sri Lanka begins COVID booster dose rollout for over-60s (English)

Heated debate in Parliament over summoning Fr. Cyril Gamini to CID (English)

Heated debate in Parliament over summoning Fr. Cyril Gamini to CID (English)

Software engineer arrested over NMRA data loss granted bail (English)

Software engineer arrested over NMRA data loss granted bail (English)

Sri Lanka's first-ever medical device manufacturing plant unveiled (English)

Sri Lanka's first-ever medical device manufacturing plant unveiled (English)