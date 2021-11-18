Teldeniya court registrar arrested on bribery charges

The Registrar of the Teldeniya Magistrate’s Court has been arrested on bribery charges, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption said.

She was reportedly arrested while soliciting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 in order to expedite the auctioning of property on court orders.

Acting on a complaint made by a retired navy officer, Bribery Commission officers had arrested the court registrar near a state bank in the Teldeniya area as she was accepting the bribe.

She is to be produced before the Kandy Magistrate’s Court today (18).