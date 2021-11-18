Institutional and legal framework of several ministries revised

Institutional and legal framework of several ministries revised

November 18, 2021   12:23 pm

An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued by the President amending the institutional and legal framework of several ministries. 

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued the gazette, dated yesterday (Nov. 17), exercising the powers vested in him under Articles 44 (1), 45 (1) and 47 (1) (a) (b) respectively of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the institutional and legal framework “Presidential Secretariat – National Priority Programme” has bee revised under this. 

Ind addition to this, the institutional and legal framework of the State Ministry of National Security and Disaster Management as well as the Ministry of Finance have been amended. 

The related institutions and legal framework of the Foreign Ministry, Ministry of Mass Media and the State Ministry of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation have also been revised with effect from yesterday. 

 

Gazette on Revision of Subjects and Functions by Adaderana Online on Scribd

