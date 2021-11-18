Foreign Minister Peiris calls on Prime Minister of Bangladesh

Foreign Minister Peiris calls on Prime Minister of Bangladesh

November 18, 2021   02:44 pm

Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Prof. G. L. Peiris has called on Prime Minister Shaika Hasina at her office in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Minister Prof. Peiris briefed the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Sri Lanka’s success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and on a wide range of current issues, the Foreign Ministry said. 

Particular attention was paid to progress towards a Preferential Trade Agreement – in respect of which negotiations at the official level have already commenced – and cooperation in the field of shipping. 

The Prime Minister described to Minister Prof. Peiris initiatives taken by her government to embark on an extensive digitization programme, and to enhance the disposal income of farmers. 

Increased airline connectivity between Colombo and Dhaka, and tourism sectors was also discussed, the release said.

Minister Prof. Peiris is in Dhaka to assume the Vice-Chair of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), at the 21st Meeting of the Council of Ministers.

