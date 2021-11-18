Weather warning for naval and fishing communities

November 18, 2021   03:08 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Red’ weather warning for naval and fishing communities in the deep-sea areas extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and the Arabian Sea.

The low-pressure area located in the south-west Bay of Bengal has intensified to a depression and lay centered near latitude 11.0 0N and longitude 82.3 0E, about 230km to the north-east of Sri Lanka at 0830 hrs today. 

It will move west-northwestwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by the early morning tomorrow (19th November), the department said.

Meanwhile the low pressure over east-central Arabian Sea is likely to move west-southwestwards and become more marked during next 48 hours.

Heavy showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Kankasanturai and Trincomalee.

The wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai. The wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea area extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture the sea areas extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai until tomorrow morning (19). 

Naval and fishing communities operating in the other sea areas are advised to be vigilant in this regard, the Met. Department said.

 

