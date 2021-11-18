New chairman appointed to National Child Protection Authority

November 18, 2021   03:30 pm

Senior Lecturer at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Udayakumara Amarasinghe, has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA).

A Senior Lecturer in Criminology at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Mr. Amarasinghe is along-serving member of the Board of Directors of the NCPA.

He also serves as a member of the Board of Management of the National Authority for the Protection of Victims of Crime and Witnesses (NAPVCW).

The previous Chairman of the NCPA Prof. Muditha Vidanapathirana had resigned from his position last month. 

