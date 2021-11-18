Sandahiru Seya in Anuradhapura unveiled for devotees

Sandahiru Seya in Anuradhapura unveiled for devotees

November 18, 2021   05:29 pm

The Sandahiru Seya in Anuradhapura was ceremonially vested with the Venerable Maha Sanga today (November 18), officially opening the sacred site for devotees.

The unveiling of the Pagoda took place in a ceremony held under the patronage of Presdeint Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, dedicating the Sandahiru Seya to the Sambuddha Sasana for the worship of devotees all over the world.

It was built to commemorate the heroic war heroes who made great sacrifices for the unity of the motherland and to mark the end of the Thirty Years War.

The Venerable Maha Sanga and a number of distinguished invitees attended the ‘Crest Gem’ unveiling ceremony today, while families of deceased veteran war heroes and differently able ex-servicemen also arrived at the Stupa premises on the opening day ceremony to witness the blessed noble event.

The ‘Sandahiru Seya’ in Anuradhapura is the second biggest pagoda in the country while its ceremonial consecration to the ‘Sasana’ and the Maha Sangha was held today (18) in view of Ill Full Moon Day.

The pagoda’s structural completion was carried out with the support of hundreds of Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and Civil Security Department personnel of respective security establishments.

Erected to immortalize the memory of all War Heroes and civil staffers who laid their lives for defence of the country, the ‘Sandahiru Seya’ was unveiled and consecrated before leaving it formally in the custodianship of the members of the Maha Sangha.

The ‘Crest Gem’ had been placed at the tip of the Stupa pinnacle on November 08, amidst religious observances. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Pumping full tanks and cans with fuel will automatically cause a shortage - Gammanpila

Pumping full tanks and cans with fuel will automatically cause a shortage - Gammanpila

Pumping full tanks and cans with fuel will automatically cause a shortage - Gammanpila

Sajith lost points by trying to gain points - Rohitha

Sajith lost points by trying to gain points - Rohitha

New administrative building of Sri Palee Campus declared open

New administrative building of Sri Palee Campus declared open

Long queues for LP Gas cylinders continue in Sri Lanka

Long queues for LP Gas cylinders continue in Sri Lanka

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa completes two years in office

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa completes two years in office

MP Mano Ganesan tests positive for Covid-19

MP Mano Ganesan tests positive for Covid-19

Sandahiru Seya to be vested with Maha Sanga today

Sandahiru Seya to be vested with Maha Sanga today

Minister Namal's promise to traders who lost their shops at Kadugannawa

Minister Namal's promise to traders who lost their shops at Kadugannawa