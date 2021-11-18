42 Indian workers at construction site test Covid-19 positive

42 Indian workers at construction site test Covid-19 positive

November 18, 2021   06:23 pm

Sixty-nine individuals including 42 Indian nationals have tested positive for Covid-19 at a construction site within the Mirijjawila export processing zone in Hambantota, a health official said.   

District Director of Health Services, Dr. Deepika Patabendige said that 52 of these are active cases and that the positive cases were identified during the PCR testing carried out over the past two weeks. 

Thirty-nine Indian nationals employed at the site, where a factory is under construction, had been admitted to the Covid-19 Unit of the Hambantota Hospital on November 17.

She stated that in order to control the further spread of the virus, the remaining Covid-19 infected workers will be hospitalized on November 19.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Pumping full tanks and cans with fuel will automatically cause a shortage - Gammanpila

Pumping full tanks and cans with fuel will automatically cause a shortage - Gammanpila

Sajith lost points by trying to gain points - Rohitha

Sajith lost points by trying to gain points - Rohitha

New administrative building of Sri Palee Campus declared open

New administrative building of Sri Palee Campus declared open

Long queues for LP Gas cylinders continue in Sri Lanka

Long queues for LP Gas cylinders continue in Sri Lanka

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa completes two years in office

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa completes two years in office

MP Mano Ganesan tests positive for Covid-19

MP Mano Ganesan tests positive for Covid-19