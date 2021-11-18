42 Indian workers at construction site test Covid-19 positive

Sixty-nine individuals including 42 Indian nationals have tested positive for Covid-19 at a construction site within the Mirijjawila export processing zone in Hambantota, a health official said.

District Director of Health Services, Dr. Deepika Patabendige said that 52 of these are active cases and that the positive cases were identified during the PCR testing carried out over the past two weeks.

Thirty-nine Indian nationals employed at the site, where a factory is under construction, had been admitted to the Covid-19 Unit of the Hambantota Hospital on November 17.

She stated that in order to control the further spread of the virus, the remaining Covid-19 infected workers will be hospitalized on November 19.