Sri Lanka confirms 518 new cases of coronavirus, 15 deaths

November 18, 2021   06:58 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 15 coronavirus related deaths for November 17, increasing the death toll in Sri Lanka due to the virus to 14,072. 

The deaths confirmed today includes 10 males and 05 females while just one of the victims is between the age of 30-59 years. 

The remaining 14 patients are in the age group of 60 years and above. 

Meanwhile the Health Ministry says that 518 have tested positive for Covid-19 so far today. 

The total count of confirmed cases of the virus in the country has risen to 554,240 with this while 14,608 infected patients are currently undergoing treatment island-wide. 

