Supporting staff member of Sri Lanka cricket team tests Covid-19 positive
November 18, 2021 07:55 pm
A supporting staff member of the Sri Lanka national cricket team has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantined, sources told Ada Derana.
However, all Sri Lanka players have tested negative for coronavirus, the source said.
The cricket team and members of the coaching staff and supporting staff had been subjected to PCR tests on their return to the country after participating in the recent ICC T20 World Cup.