Showery condition likely to reduce from today

Showery condition is expected to reduce from today (Nov. 19), says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district during the evening or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

The depression located to the north-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal is moving north-westward and will reach south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts today.

Naval and fishing communities operating in the deep and shallow sea areas (north and northeast of the island) are advised to be attentive in this regard.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in other sea areas around the island during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (45-50) kmph at times in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

The sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.