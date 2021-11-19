Notorious criminal figure Army Amila arrested with drugs

The notorious criminal figure who operates under the alias ‘Army Amila’ has been taken into custody by the Police Special Task Force.

The arrest was made in the area of Danketiya in Tangalle, based on a tip-off received by the investigating officers.

More than 3.7 kg of heroin and a sword had been in the possession of the suspect at the time of the arrest.

The charges laid against him include the murders of ‘Weeraketiye Sunil’ and ‘Weeraketiye Dharme’ in 2004, ‘Radampala Gajanayake’ in 2005 and ‘Pallikuda Ukkung’ in 2015. He was also allegedly involved in robberies and assaults.

According to reports, ‘Army Amila’ is a close associate of drug kingpin Chaminda Rohana Manju alias ‘Kalu Sagara’.

The arrestee has been handed over to the Tangalle Police for further investigations.