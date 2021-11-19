FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives in Sri Lanka

The President of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Gianni Infantino arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (November 19) for a two-day official visit.

Mr. Infantino was accompanied by five high-level dignitaries of FIFA.

Upon his arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, Mr. Infantino was accorded a warm welcome by the President of Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) Mr. Jaswar Umar and the officials of Sri Lanka’s Foreign Affairs Ministry and Sports Ministry.

He will grace the grand finale of the “Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Trophy 2021” football tournament between Sri Lanka and Seychelles, scheduled to be played today at 8.00 p.m.