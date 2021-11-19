FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives in Sri Lanka

FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives in Sri Lanka

November 19, 2021   12:28 pm

The President of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Gianni Infantino arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (November 19) for a two-day official visit.

Mr. Infantino was accompanied by five high-level dignitaries of FIFA.

Upon his arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, Mr. Infantino was accorded a warm welcome by the President of Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) Mr. Jaswar Umar and the officials of Sri Lanka’s Foreign Affairs Ministry and Sports Ministry.

He will grace the grand finale of the “Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Trophy 2021” football tournament between Sri Lanka and Seychelles, scheduled to be played today at 8.00 p.m.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Health officials urge people to limit gatherings as much as possible

Health officials urge people to limit gatherings as much as possible

Health officials urge people to limit gatherings as much as possible

Litro to release 800,000 gas cylinders to the market within this week

Litro to release 800,000 gas cylinders to the market within this week

President Rajapaksa pays homage to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi...

President Rajapaksa pays homage to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi...

COVID-19 infections confirmed in Sri Lanka yesterday

COVID-19 infections confirmed in Sri Lanka yesterday

Govt. creating more issues instead of resolving - Wasantha Samarasinghe

Govt. creating more issues instead of resolving - Wasantha Samarasinghe

Minister Bandula slams Opposition for conducting protests amidst pandemic

Minister Bandula slams Opposition for conducting protests amidst pandemic

LIVE🔴 8.00 AM HOURLY NEWS

LIVE🔴 8.00 AM HOURLY NEWS

Prime Minister's prayer at Sandahiru Seya

Prime Minister's prayer at Sandahiru Seya