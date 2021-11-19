Felicitation program in Parliament for new generation singer Yohani

Felicitation program in Parliament for new generation singer Yohani

November 19, 2021   01:33 pm

A felicitation program for the new generation Singer Yohani Diloka de Silva is scheduled to be held on November 23 in Parliament.

It is organized by the Members of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus (WPC), the Communications Department of the Parliament said in a statement.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, WPC Chairperson and State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, and a number of ministers are expected to participate in this occasion.

The Deputy Secretary-General & Chief of Staff and the Secretary to the WPC noted that the felicitation program will be conducted in compliance with the complete health guidelines.

Yohani, who began her career as a YouTuber, shot to fame with her recent official cover of the song ‘Menike Mage Hithe’ by Satheeshan Rathnayaka.

The official cover, released by Yohani and Satheeshan on May 22, 2021, went viral surpassing 183 million views on YouTube.

The song soon became an instant hit outside Sri Lanka, especially in South Asian countries including India.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Health officials urge people to limit gatherings as much as possible

Health officials urge people to limit gatherings as much as possible

Health officials urge people to limit gatherings as much as possible

Litro to release 800,000 gas cylinders to the market within this week

Litro to release 800,000 gas cylinders to the market within this week

President Rajapaksa pays homage to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi...

President Rajapaksa pays homage to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi...

COVID-19 infections confirmed in Sri Lanka yesterday

COVID-19 infections confirmed in Sri Lanka yesterday

Govt. creating more issues instead of resolving - Wasantha Samarasinghe

Govt. creating more issues instead of resolving - Wasantha Samarasinghe

Minister Bandula slams Opposition for conducting protests amidst pandemic

Minister Bandula slams Opposition for conducting protests amidst pandemic

LIVE🔴 8.00 AM HOURLY NEWS

LIVE🔴 8.00 AM HOURLY NEWS

Prime Minister's prayer at Sandahiru Seya

Prime Minister's prayer at Sandahiru Seya