Litro to release over 800,000 gas cylinders to market within this week

More than 800,000 domestic gas cylinders are expected to be released to the market within this week, says Litro Gas Lanka Ltd.

Speaking on the matter, Litro Gas Lanka Director (Sales and Marketing and Corporate Affairs) Janaka Pathirathna said the company has already released over 700,000 domestic gas cylinders to the market within the past 7 days.

He explained that the recent adverse weather, the shortage of kerosene oil and their trading competitor not having adequate stocks of gas cylinders resulted in the increasing demand for domestic LP gas.

“At present, we are supplying more than 25% of the daily requirement of domestic gas to the market,” Mr. Pathirathna added.