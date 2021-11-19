Litro to release over 800,000 gas cylinders to market within this week

Litro to release over 800,000 gas cylinders to market within this week

November 19, 2021   01:51 pm

More than 800,000 domestic gas cylinders are expected to be released to the market within this week, says Litro Gas Lanka Ltd.

Speaking on the matter, Litro Gas Lanka Director (Sales and Marketing and Corporate Affairs) Janaka Pathirathna said the company has already released over 700,000 domestic gas cylinders to the market within the past 7 days.

He explained that the recent adverse weather, the shortage of kerosene oil and their trading competitor not having adequate stocks of gas cylinders resulted in the increasing demand for domestic LP gas.

“At present, we are supplying more than 25% of the daily requirement of domestic gas to the market,” Mr. Pathirathna added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Health officials urge people to limit gatherings as much as possible

Health officials urge people to limit gatherings as much as possible

Health officials urge people to limit gatherings as much as possible

Litro to release 800,000 gas cylinders to the market within this week

Litro to release 800,000 gas cylinders to the market within this week

President Rajapaksa pays homage to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi...

President Rajapaksa pays homage to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi...

COVID-19 infections confirmed in Sri Lanka yesterday

COVID-19 infections confirmed in Sri Lanka yesterday

Govt. creating more issues instead of resolving - Wasantha Samarasinghe

Govt. creating more issues instead of resolving - Wasantha Samarasinghe

Minister Bandula slams Opposition for conducting protests amidst pandemic

Minister Bandula slams Opposition for conducting protests amidst pandemic

LIVE🔴 8.00 AM HOURLY NEWS

LIVE🔴 8.00 AM HOURLY NEWS

Prime Minister's prayer at Sandahiru Seya

Prime Minister's prayer at Sandahiru Seya