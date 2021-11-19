New sub lineage of Delta variant detected in Sri Lanka

November 19, 2021   02:43 pm

A new sub-lineage of Delta variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Sri Lanka, says Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, the Director of the Department of Immunology & Molecular Medicine at Sri Jayewardenepura.

In a tweet, Dr. Jeewandara said the new sub-lineage is named B.1.617.2.104.

“Sri Lanka now has another delta sub-lineage: In addition to B.1.617.2.28 sub-lineage, another sub-lineage in Sri Lanka has been assigned as B.1.617.2.104.”

Accordingly, Delta variants in Sri Lanka have two unique sub lineages that originated in Sri Lanka, namely AY.28 and AY.104, Dr. Jeewandara added.

He further explained that there are three SARS-CoV-2 variants that originated in Sri Lanka. “The first one was B.411, which is a lineage of the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Health officials urge people to limit gatherings as much as possible

Health officials urge people to limit gatherings as much as possible

Health officials urge people to limit gatherings as much as possible

Litro to release 800,000 gas cylinders to the market within this week

Litro to release 800,000 gas cylinders to the market within this week

President Rajapaksa pays homage to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi...

President Rajapaksa pays homage to Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi...

COVID-19 infections confirmed in Sri Lanka yesterday

COVID-19 infections confirmed in Sri Lanka yesterday

Govt. creating more issues instead of resolving - Wasantha Samarasinghe

Govt. creating more issues instead of resolving - Wasantha Samarasinghe

Minister Bandula slams Opposition for conducting protests amidst pandemic

Minister Bandula slams Opposition for conducting protests amidst pandemic

LIVE🔴 8.00 AM HOURLY NEWS

LIVE🔴 8.00 AM HOURLY NEWS

Prime Minister's prayer at Sandahiru Seya

Prime Minister's prayer at Sandahiru Seya