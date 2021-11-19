New sub lineage of Delta variant detected in Sri Lanka

A new sub-lineage of Delta variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Sri Lanka, says Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, the Director of the Department of Immunology & Molecular Medicine at Sri Jayewardenepura.

In a tweet, Dr. Jeewandara said the new sub-lineage is named B.1.617.2.104.

“Sri Lanka now has another delta sub-lineage: In addition to B.1.617.2.28 sub-lineage, another sub-lineage in Sri Lanka has been assigned as B.1.617.2.104.”

Accordingly, Delta variants in Sri Lanka have two unique sub lineages that originated in Sri Lanka, namely AY.28 and AY.104, Dr. Jeewandara added.

He further explained that there are three SARS-CoV-2 variants that originated in Sri Lanka. “The first one was B.411, which is a lineage of the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 virus.”