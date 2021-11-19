Coronavirus: 351 more patients discharged upon recovery

Coronavirus: 351 more patients discharged upon recovery

November 19, 2021   05:36 pm

The Ministry of Health says 351 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 19) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 525,911.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 554,459 of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 14,400 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 14,072.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Maize farmers afflicted without fertilizer...

Maize farmers afflicted without fertilizer...

In-persons lessons at schools to be held on nonconsecutive days?

In-persons lessons at schools to be held on nonconsecutive days?

Should formulate national policy for countrys future generation, Welgama says

Should formulate national policy for countrys future generation, Welgama says

Minister Gammanpila explains reason for halting crude oil import

Minister Gammanpila explains reason for halting crude oil import

Panagoda village left in the dark despite having electricity supply...

Panagoda village left in the dark despite having electricity supply...

Health officials urge people to limit gatherings as much as possible

Health officials urge people to limit gatherings as much as possible