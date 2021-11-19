Coronavirus: 351 more patients discharged upon recovery

The Ministry of Health says 351 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 19) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 525,911.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 554,459 of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 14,400 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus stands at 14,072.