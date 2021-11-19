Guidelines issued to help prevent spread of COVID at schools

The Ministry of Health has issued guidelines to be followed by schools if a student or a member of the staff is suspected or confirmed as COVID-19 positive.

The Director-General of Health Services specified the guideline in a communiqué directed to relevant health officials including provincial and regional directors of health services and all school medical officers.

The guidelines are as follows:

01. Isolate the student or staff member in the sick room or isolation room in the school. The place has to be safe and well-ventilated. The child or the staff member should wear a face mask. Show empathy and approach with kindness towards the child or the staff member and avoid stigma.

02. Inform the parent or the guardian if it is a child and to get them to arrive at the school is possible.

03. The education sector has been informed to communicate with the relevant Medical Officer of Health (MOH) or PHI regarding the symptomatic child or staff member.

04. MOH should follow the management flow chart for suspected COVID-19 patients in a school setting.

05. MOH of the area should coordinate and arrange rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 for patients with symptoms or the school authorities could bring the suspects patient to the nearest hospital for a rapid antigen test.

06. If the student needs hospitalization, he or she should always be accompanied with the parent/guardian/teacher.