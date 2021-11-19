FR petition against appointment of current Cabinet of Ministers

FR petition against appointment of current Cabinet of Ministers

November 19, 2021   06:24 pm

A Fundamental Rights (FR) petition has been filed with the Supreme Court challenging the appointment of current Cabinet of Ministers.

The petition was put forward by the Secretary of Professionals’ National Front, Kapila Renuka Perera who is an engineer by profession.

A total of 82 respondents including the Attorney General on behalf of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the other members of the Cabinet, all State Ministers, Secretary to the President, Secretary to the Finance Ministry and several others have been named in the petition.

In his petition filed through Attorney-at-Law Dharshana Weraduwage, Perera pointed out that the appointment of the incumbent Cabinet of Ministers is in violation of Article 47(1) (a) and (b) of the Constitution.

Two Cabinet Ministers and four State Ministers have been appointed in excess to the number specified in the Constitution, the petitioner alleged.

He went on to point out that the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers following June 07 are completely unconstitutional.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Maize farmers afflicted without fertilizer...

Maize farmers afflicted without fertilizer...

In-persons lessons at schools to be held on nonconsecutive days?

In-persons lessons at schools to be held on nonconsecutive days?

Should formulate national policy for countrys future generation, Welgama says

Should formulate national policy for countrys future generation, Welgama says

Minister Gammanpila explains reason for halting crude oil import

Minister Gammanpila explains reason for halting crude oil import

Panagoda village left in the dark despite having electricity supply...

Panagoda village left in the dark despite having electricity supply...

Health officials urge people to limit gatherings as much as possible

Health officials urge people to limit gatherings as much as possible