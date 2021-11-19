FR petition against appointment of current Cabinet of Ministers

A Fundamental Rights (FR) petition has been filed with the Supreme Court challenging the appointment of current Cabinet of Ministers.

The petition was put forward by the Secretary of Professionals’ National Front, Kapila Renuka Perera who is an engineer by profession.

A total of 82 respondents including the Attorney General on behalf of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the other members of the Cabinet, all State Ministers, Secretary to the President, Secretary to the Finance Ministry and several others have been named in the petition.

In his petition filed through Attorney-at-Law Dharshana Weraduwage, Perera pointed out that the appointment of the incumbent Cabinet of Ministers is in violation of Article 47(1) (a) and (b) of the Constitution.

Two Cabinet Ministers and four State Ministers have been appointed in excess to the number specified in the Constitution, the petitioner alleged.

He went on to point out that the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers following June 07 are completely unconstitutional.