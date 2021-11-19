Sri Lanka to begin COVID 3rd dose rollout for immunocompromised over-20s

November 19, 2021   06:40 pm

The third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for fully vaccinated immunocompromised and highly vulnerable comorbid individuals aged above 20 years will be rolled out from tomorrow (November 20), says the Ministry of Health.

A communiqué issued by the Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena noted that selected categories are eligible for prioritization for the third dose of COVId-19 vaccination:

• Immunocompromised patients due to disease or treatment
• Patients with chronic kidney disease
• Solid organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplant recipients
• Patients with cancer whether on treatment or not
• Those with asplenia and splenic dysfunction
• Patients with any other immunosuppressed state on the recommendation or referral from the treating physician

The third dose will be administered to those who have completed two doses from any COVID-19 vaccine type and the time elapsed at least one month from the second dose.

The same consent form for adult COVID-19 vaccination will be used for the third dose rollout, Dr. Gunawardena added.

 

COVID Third Dose Rollout for Immunocompromised People Aged Above 20 Years by Ada Derana on Scribd

