Sri Lanka confirms 509 new COVID cases and 14 deaths

November 19, 2021   07:03 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that another 509 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (November 19).

The new development moved the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 554,968.

According to official figures, the number of virus-infected patients currently under treatment stands above 14,900. Meanwhile, the total recoveries count is now at 525,911.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 14 new coronavirus-related deaths for November 18, pushing the death toll in the country due to the virus infection to 14,086.

The deaths confirmed today include 11 males and 03 females, according to the Department of Government Information.

Three of the victims are between the ages 30-59 years and the remaining 11 are in the age group of 60 years and above.

