745 COVID cases in total confirmed within the day

745 COVID cases in total confirmed within the day

November 19, 2021   10:48 pm

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 745 today (November 19) as 236 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 555,204.

As many as 525,911 recoveries and 14,086 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 15,200 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

G.L. calls for collective action on sea pollution (English)

G.L. calls for collective action on sea pollution (English)

G.L. calls for collective action on sea pollution (English)

New sub-lineage of Delta variant detected in Sri Lanka (English)

New sub-lineage of Delta variant detected in Sri Lanka (English)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

On Topic with Hasitha Wijewardena

On Topic with Hasitha Wijewardena

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.11.19

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.11.19

Vegetable prices reaching unbearable heights in Sri Lanka

Vegetable prices reaching unbearable heights in Sri Lanka

Court order preventing payment for Chinese fertilizer shipment further extended

Court order preventing payment for Chinese fertilizer shipment further extended