745 COVID cases in total confirmed within the day

The daily count of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka moved to 745 today (November 19) as 236 more people were tested positive for the virus, the Epidemiology Unit said.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 555,204.

As many as 525,911 recoveries and 14,086 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 15,200 active cases in total are currently under medical care, official figures showed.