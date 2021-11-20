Spells of showers possible in four provinces today

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly during the afternoon or night.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa in the afternoon or night.

Winds will be south-westerly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (45-55) kmph at times in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar and the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.