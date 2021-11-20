COVID 3rd dose for immunocompromised over-20s rolled out from today

COVID 3rd dose for immunocompromised over-20s rolled out from today

November 20, 2021   11:42 am

Sri Lanka today (November 20) commenced rolling out the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for fully vaccinated immunocompromised and highly vulnerable comorbid individuals aged 20 years and above.

In a communiqué issued by the Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena yesterday, it was noted that selected categories are eligible for prioritization for the third dose of COVID-19 vaccination:

• Immunocompromised patients due to disease or treatment
• Patients with chronic kidney disease
• Solid organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplant recipients
• Patients with cancer whether on treatment or not
• Those with asplenia and splenic dysfunction
• Patients with any other immunosuppressed state on the recommendation or referral from the treating physician

The third dose is accordingly administered to those who have completed two doses from any COVID-19 vaccine type and the time elapsed at least one month from the second dose.

The same consent form for adult COVID-19 vaccination is used for the third dose rollout.

Sri Lanka began an island-wide inoculation program to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as the booster dose to people aged 60 years and above on November 17.

As per official data, 163,789 people in total have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far.

 

COVID Third Dose Rollout fo... by Ada Derana

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's COVID situation as of yesterday

Sri Lanka's COVID situation as of yesterday

Fire breaks out in restaurant in Colombo

Fire breaks out in restaurant in Colombo

COVID 3rd dose rollout for immunocompromised over-20s from today

COVID 3rd dose rollout for immunocompromised over-20s from today

G.L. calls for collective action on sea pollution (English)

G.L. calls for collective action on sea pollution (English)

New sub-lineage of Delta variant detected in Sri Lanka (English)

New sub-lineage of Delta variant detected in Sri Lanka (English)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

On Topic with Hasitha Wijewardena

On Topic with Hasitha Wijewardena