Mirigama-Kurunegala section of Central Expressway to be vested with public

The Mirigama-Kurunegala section of the Central Expressway is scheduled to be vested with the public on November 28.

Road Development Authority (RDA) said the event will be graced by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The 40 km stretch of road will feature four lanes and five interchanges at Mirigama, Nakalagamuwa, Dambokka, Kurunegala and Yaggapitiya.

The construction work of the expressway began in 2017.