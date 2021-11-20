Steps taken to import fertilizer required for tea cultivation - Minister

Necessary measures have been taken to import stocks of fertilizer required for tea cultivation, says Plantation Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana.

Responding to a question raised in the parliament today (November 20), the minister stated that fertilizer shipments ordered by Sri Lanka are currently arriving in the country.

“We had given a very clear guarantee, and in keeping with it, we have imported fertilizer needed for tea cultivation,” the minister added.

According to him, the yield from last year’s tea harvest was 280 million kilograms and a yield of nearly 310 million kilograms is expected this year.