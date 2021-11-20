Gas leakage confirmed as cause of Race Course restaurant fire

The Government Analyst has confirmed that the explosion inside the restaurant at Race Course building on Reid Avenue, Colombo was a result of gas leakage.

A restaurant located on the ground floor of the Race Course building was gutted in a fire that erupted at around 5.30 a.m. today (November 20).

Six fire trucks of the Colombo Municipal Council Fire Brigade and the Cinnamon Gardens Police had doused the fire in a joint effort.

No casualties were reported from the fire, however, two individuals, who were at the car park in front of the building, had sustained minor injuries.

The Cinnamon Gardens Police is conducting investigations into the incident.