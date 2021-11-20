Coronavirus: 496 more people test positive in Sri Lanka

November 20, 2021   07:07 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that another 496 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (November 20).

The new development moved the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 555,700.

According to official figures, the number of virus-infected patients currently under treatment stands above 15,200. Meanwhile, the total recoveries count is now at 526,353.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed 22 new coronavirus-related deaths for November 19, pushing the death toll in the country due to the virus infection to 14,108.

