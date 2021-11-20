Direct finance aid spent on projects without informing General Treasury, COPA reveals

Direct finance aid spent on projects without informing General Treasury, COPA reveals

November 20, 2021   10:25 pm

The COPA disclosed that foreign direct financial aid has been spent on four projects without informing the External Resources Department of the General Treasury.

The revelation came as officials of the Ministry of Environment were summoned to the Committee on Public Accounts to examine the Auditor General’s report for the financial years 2017, 2018 and 2019 and their current performance.

The Committee on Public Accounts was held in Parliament yesterday (Nov. 19) under the chairmanship of Prof. Tissa Vitarana, Member of Parliament.

It was identified that three projects worth USD 9.96 million and one project worth Euro 1.86 million were being implemented with such direct financial assistance without notifying the Department of External Resources. Hence, the COPA instructed the officials to inform the Treasury when receiving and spending such assistance in the future.

Furthermore, COPA emphasized that the attention paid to the pollution caused by the mixing of chemical wastes and hazardous wastes by government hospitals is at a minimum. The officials present at the Committee meeting stated that a systematic program has been initiated in this regard.

In addition, discussions were also held on how systematic electronic waste management should be carried out, as well as regarding the compensation payments on land acquired by the government for the development of the Uma Oya Multipurpose Project, and the current status of the Surakimu Ganga National Environmental Program.

State Ministers Dayasiri Jayasekara, Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle and Hon. Members of Parliament Ashok Abeysinghe, Niroshan Perera, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Dr. Upul Galappaththi, Mohomad Muzammil and Prof. Ranjith Bandara were present at this committee meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Restaurant at Race Course building in Colombo gutted in fire (English)

Restaurant at Race Course building in Colombo gutted in fire (English)

Restaurant at Race Course building in Colombo gutted in fire (English)

Steps taken to import fertilizer required for tea cultivation - Minister (English)

Steps taken to import fertilizer required for tea cultivation - Minister (English)

Debate on second reading of Budget 2022 continues... (English)

Debate on second reading of Budget 2022 continues... (English)

'Ashirvada Pooja' held to invoke blessings on President, PM & the country (English)

'Ashirvada Pooja' held to invoke blessings on President, PM & the country (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

News In Brief - 2021.11.20

News In Brief - 2021.11.20

No 'political conspiracy' behind Easter attacks - Prof. Rohan Gunaratna

No 'political conspiracy' behind Easter attacks - Prof. Rohan Gunaratna

Importer of Nano Nitrogen fertilizer shipment responds to allegations

Importer of Nano Nitrogen fertilizer shipment responds to allegations