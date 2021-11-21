Fisherman missing after falling overboard

A fisherman has been reported missing after he is believed to have fallen overboard from a multi-day fishing trawler that has set out to sea from the Magalle Fisheries Harbor.

Police said that seven persons were onboard the vessel in question and that one of them had fallen overboard while at sea.

The missing person has been identified as a 25-year-old youth from Ratgama.

Galle Harbor Police and the Sri Lanka Navy have launched a joint search operations to locate the missing fisherman.