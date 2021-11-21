Ranjan Madugalle becomes first referee to officiate 200 Tests

Ranjan Madugalle becomes first referee to officiate 200 Tests

November 21, 2021   12:43 pm

Former Sri Lanka captain Mr. Ranjan Madugalle today became the first match referee to officiate in 200 Tests, by officiating the ongoing Test match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Galle.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that Vhief ICC Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle is refereeing in his 200th Test Match.

Dr. Jayantha Dharmadasa, Vice President of Sri Lanka Cricket presented a memento to Mr. Madugalle, on behalf of Sri Lanka Cricket in recognition of his achievement.

Mr. Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket presented a memento on behalf of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Permission granted to import plant nutrients and agrochemicals for crops

Permission granted to import plant nutrients and agrochemicals for crops

Permission granted to import plant nutrients and agrochemicals for crops

COVID-19 infections confirmed in Sri Lanka yesterday

COVID-19 infections confirmed in Sri Lanka yesterday

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Restaurant at Race Course building in Colombo gutted in fire (English)

Restaurant at Race Course building in Colombo gutted in fire (English)

Steps taken to import fertilizer required for tea cultivation - Minister (English)

Steps taken to import fertilizer required for tea cultivation - Minister (English)

Debate on second reading of Budget 2022 continues... (English)

Debate on second reading of Budget 2022 continues... (English)

'Ashirvada Pooja' held to invoke blessings on President, PM & the country (English)

'Ashirvada Pooja' held to invoke blessings on President, PM & the country (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm