Ranjan Madugalle becomes first referee to officiate 200 Tests

Former Sri Lanka captain Mr. Ranjan Madugalle today became the first match referee to officiate in 200 Tests, by officiating the ongoing Test match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Galle.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that Vhief ICC Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle is refereeing in his 200th Test Match.

Dr. Jayantha Dharmadasa, Vice President of Sri Lanka Cricket presented a memento to Mr. Madugalle, on behalf of Sri Lanka Cricket in recognition of his achievement.

Mr. Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket presented a memento on behalf of the International Cricket Council (ICC).