Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 68 million seized off Ariyalai

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have seized around 229kg and 350g of Kerala cannabis concealed in a dinghy, during a special operation conducted in seas off Ariyalai, Jaffna this morning.

SLNS Welusumana in the Northern Naval Command mounted this special operation covering the sea and beach areas of Ariyalai in the early hours of today (21).

The operation led to the recovery of 07 travelling bags containing about 229kg and 350g of Kerala cannabis stuffed in 105 packages. This stock of Kerala cannabis was concealed in a dinghy which was abandoned in coastal waters by smugglers, due to naval operations.

As such, the stock of Kerala cannabis and the abandoned dinghy were taken into naval custody. Meanwhile, the street value of the seized stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 68 million.

The narcotic substance and the dinghy held in this operation are being kept in naval custody until they are produced for onward legal proceedings, the navy said.