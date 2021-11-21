Sri Lanka to receive another batch of Pfizer vaccines tomorrow

State Minsiter Prof. Channa Jayasumana says that a consignment of 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled to arrive in the country tomorrow (22).

He said that another batch of 400,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will reach the country the day after (23).

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals stated that Pfizer Inc., the US-based multinational pharmaceutical company, has agreed to supply Sri Lanka with 3 million doses of their vaccine every week starting from December.

Meanwhile the state minister said that it has been observed that the new sub-lineage of Delta variant of COVID-19 detected in the country is spreading among the country’s youth and school children.

Therefore he urged parents to make sure that their children are aware of the need to constantly adhere to health guidelines.