Sri Lanka confirms 19 more coronavirus deaths, 508 new cases

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 19 coronavirus related deaths for November 20, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus pandemic to 14,127.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Health has reported that another 508 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (21).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country to 556,437.

Presently a total of 15,576 patients infected with the virus are undergoing treatment across the island while total recoveries have risen to 526,734.