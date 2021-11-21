Presidential Secretariat responds to Chandima Weerakkodys accusations

Presidential Secretariat responds to Chandima Weerakkodys accusations

November 21, 2021   05:31 pm

The Presidential Secretariat has issued a statement in response to the comments made by MP Chandima Weerakkody in Parliament recently regarding the use of vehicles in the Presidential Secretariat.

Amidst many challenges, during the first two years of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s tenure, measures were taken to render an immense service to the public utilizing minimal resources, the PMD release said.

It said that the total number of employees and vehicles attached to the Presidential Secretariat that contribute to fulfilling a broad task including all projects implemented across the country, is one-third (1/3) of the total number of employees and vehicles that were in service under the Yahapalana Government.

“However, it should be noted that the statement made by Member of Parliament Chandima Weerakkody in Parliament on Friday (19) regarding the use of vehicles in the Presidential Secretariat was incorrect and was presented without any factual study.”

“It must be said with responsibility that following in the footsteps of the President, no official in the Presidential Secretariat uses motorcades. Also, many officers do not use the vehicle entitled to them and use the vehicles belonging to the vehicle pool for the relevant official purpose.”

Therefore, the Presidential Secretariat pointed out that it is very unfortunate that Mr. Chandima Weerakkody has come up with such “erroneous information” without proper study.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

State Minister Channa Jayasumana's request to parents of schoolchildren

State Minister Channa Jayasumana's request to parents of schoolchildren

Prof. Arjuna de Silva on the use of supplements by athletes

Prof. Arjuna de Silva on the use of supplements by athletes

Sanath Jayasuriya clarifies banned-substance allegations against Kusal Perera

Sanath Jayasuriya clarifies banned-substance allegations against Kusal Perera

CCTV: suspects in motorcycle snatch woman's handbag

CCTV: suspects in motorcycle snatch woman's handbag

Permission granted to import plant nutrients and agrochemicals for crops

Permission granted to import plant nutrients and agrochemicals for crops

Magala villagers facing hardships due to abandoned road development project

Magala villagers facing hardships due to abandoned road development project

Badulla Hospital doctors successfully perform awake brain surgery

Badulla Hospital doctors successfully perform awake brain surgery