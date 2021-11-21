Govt. has not decided to allow import of chemical fertiliser so far - minister

November 21, 2021   05:37 pm

Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage says that the government has so far not decided to allow imports of chemical fertiliser for paddy and vegetables.

Earlier today, the Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture said that permission has been granted for the import of plant nutrients and agrochemicals for paddy, corn, vegetables and other crops for the Maha season. 

Prof. Udith K. Jayasinghe had stated that it is during the Maha season that most of the farming activities are carried out especially for crops such as paddy, maize, vegetables and the export-oriented crops such as tea, coconut and rubber. 

He stated that their first step is to obtain the recommended maximum cultivation size of these crops and ensure food security and that they are in line with the government policy for that. 

Prof. Jayasinghe said that under the supervision of the Director of Agriculture and committee, it is to be decided what are the required quantities and that the government has empowered them to act scientifically to the extent necessary. 

He had said the Director of Agriculture will make the recommendations through the committee as to what fertilizers and agrochemicals are imported.

