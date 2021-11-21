State Minister issues warning over new sub-lineage of Delta variant

November 21, 2021   06:34 pm

State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana says it has been observed that the new sub-lineage of Delta variant of COVID-19 detected in Sri Lanka is mostly spreading among the country’s youth and school children. 

He said that the prevailing situation is such that when those who have been fully vaccinated get infected with the Covid-19 virus, they show symptoms similar to that of a minor cold. He said that the symptoms mainly experienced include fever, headaches and muscle pain.

The state minister said that therefore many people who contract the virus are they have been fully inoculated, tend to disregard it as a common cold or fever. 

“But the problem is, although you might not feel much discomfort to your body, it could spread from you to someone else,” he said, adding, that there is a higher chance of the virus spreading especially under the rainy weather conditions. 

Prof. Jayasumana therefore stated that even if the symptoms shown are similar to a minor cold, the chances that it could be the Covid-19 virus infection are very high. 

“Therefore it is important to at least carry out a Rapid Antigen test because it can spread to others,” he cautioned. 

The state minister said that due to the high probability of the new sub-lineage of Delta variant spreading amongst schools children, it is imperative that they are advised by parents to properly adhere to health guidelines such as wearing facemasks at all times in schools and tuition classes, maintain social distancing and wash hands. 

