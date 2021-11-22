Foreign Ministrys Consular Affairs Division to limit services

Foreign Ministrys Consular Affairs Division to limit services

November 21, 2021   11:39 pm

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry has issued a notice stating that its Consular Affairs Division will be providing services for only 150 walk-in customers daily from Monday (22). 

The foreign ministry said that due to a breakdown of the Electronic Document Attestation System (e-DAS) in the Consular Affairs Division of the Foreign Ministry, attestation services during the past week were disrupted resulting in long delays in providing services. 

In addition, the Branch Attestation System at the Regional Consular Offices and Sri Lanka Missions overseas are also affected, it said. 

A Technical team of the Ministry is working to rectify these issues. Hence, the Consular Affairs Division would be able to provide services for only 150 walk-in customers daily under these circumstances from next Monday (22), the ministry said.

Normal services for certificates /documents attestation could be provided once these issues are rectified. Updates will be notified to the public as soon as the system maintenance is completed, the notice said.

The public is requested to contact the Consular Affairs Division via 011- 2338812 or dgcons@mfa.gov.lk for more information.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Rev. Father Cyril Gamini summoned to appear before CID again

Rev. Father Cyril Gamini summoned to appear before CID again

Rev. Father Cyril Gamini summoned to appear before CID again

Sri Lankans reaping benefits of COVID vaccination, experts say (English)

Sri Lankans reaping benefits of COVID vaccination, experts say (English)

Many people fall ill as air quality deteriorates in New Delhi (English)

Many people fall ill as air quality deteriorates in New Delhi (English)

Permission granted to import plant nutrients and agrochemicals for crops (English)

Permission granted to import plant nutrients and agrochemicals for crops (English)

Regional Forum of Northern Province held under patronage of CBSL governor (English)

Regional Forum of Northern Province held under patronage of CBSL governor (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.11.21

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.11.21

Views expressed on decision to allow import of plant nutrients

Views expressed on decision to allow import of plant nutrients

Schools to reopen for all grades from tomorrow

Schools to reopen for all grades from tomorrow