Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry has issued a notice stating that its Consular Affairs Division will be providing services for only 150 walk-in customers daily from Monday (22).

The foreign ministry said that due to a breakdown of the Electronic Document Attestation System (e-DAS) in the Consular Affairs Division of the Foreign Ministry, attestation services during the past week were disrupted resulting in long delays in providing services.

In addition, the Branch Attestation System at the Regional Consular Offices and Sri Lanka Missions overseas are also affected, it said.

A Technical team of the Ministry is working to rectify these issues. Hence, the Consular Affairs Division would be able to provide services for only 150 walk-in customers daily under these circumstances from next Monday (22), the ministry said.

Normal services for certificates /documents attestation could be provided once these issues are rectified. Updates will be notified to the public as soon as the system maintenance is completed, the notice said.

The public is requested to contact the Consular Affairs Division via 011- 2338812 or dgcons@mfa.gov.lk for more information.