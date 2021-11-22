Showery condition expected to enhance from tomorrow

November 22, 2021   09:04 am

The Meteorology Department says that due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance developing in the vicinity of the island, showery condition over the island is expected to enhance from tomorrow (23).

Today, showers or thundershowers may occur in the Northern, North-central and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, the department said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Mannar, Kankasanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-westerly and speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can be increased up to (40-45) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Matara and Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Matara and Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa may be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

