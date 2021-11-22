Vote on Second Reading of Budget set for today

The Vote for the Second Reading of the 2022 Appropriation Bill is scheduled to be held in Parliament today.

Parliament Sittings will commence today (22) at 09.30 a.m. and time has been allotted for Questions for oral answers from 09.30 a.m. to 10.00 am.

Thereafter, from 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. the Second Reading debate on 2022 Appropriation Bill (Seventh Allotted Day) will be held.

Accordingly, the Vote for the Second Reading will be held at 5.00 p.m., according to the Communications Department of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Committee Stage Debate will commence on Tuesday (November 23) and will continue for 16 days, including Saturday, until Friday (December 10). The third reading vote will be held on December 10th at 5.00 pm.

The 2022 Budget was tabled in the House by the Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa on November12 followed by the budget speech.

This is the 76th budget of an independent Sri Lanka. It is also the second budget of the incumbent government and the first-ever presented by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.