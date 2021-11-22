Vote on Second Reading of Budget set for today

Vote on Second Reading of Budget set for today

November 22, 2021   09:16 am

The Vote for the Second Reading of the 2022 Appropriation Bill is scheduled to be held in Parliament today.

Parliament Sittings will commence today (22) at 09.30 a.m. and time has been allotted for Questions for oral answers from 09.30 a.m. to 10.00 am.

Thereafter, from 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. the Second Reading debate on 2022 Appropriation Bill (Seventh Allotted Day) will be held.

Accordingly, the Vote for the Second Reading will be held at 5.00 p.m., according to the Communications Department of Parliament. 

Meanwhile, the Committee Stage Debate will commence on Tuesday (November 23) and will continue for 16 days, including Saturday, until Friday (December 10). The third reading vote will be held on December 10th at 5.00 pm.

The 2022 Budget was tabled in the House by the Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa on November12 followed by the budget speech. 

This is the 76th budget of an independent Sri Lanka. It is also the second budget of the incumbent government and the first-ever presented by Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Rev. Father Cyril Gamini summoned to appear before CID again

Rev. Father Cyril Gamini summoned to appear before CID again

Rev. Father Cyril Gamini summoned to appear before CID again

Sri Lankans reaping benefits of COVID vaccination, experts say (English)

Sri Lankans reaping benefits of COVID vaccination, experts say (English)

Many people fall ill as air quality deteriorates in New Delhi (English)

Many people fall ill as air quality deteriorates in New Delhi (English)

Permission granted to import plant nutrients and agrochemicals for crops (English)

Permission granted to import plant nutrients and agrochemicals for crops (English)

Regional Forum of Northern Province held under patronage of CBSL governor (English)

Regional Forum of Northern Province held under patronage of CBSL governor (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.11.21

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.11.21

Views expressed on decision to allow import of plant nutrients

Views expressed on decision to allow import of plant nutrients

Schools to reopen for all grades from tomorrow

Schools to reopen for all grades from tomorrow