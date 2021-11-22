Sri Lanka receives 1.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

A consignment of 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in the country this morning (22).

Ada Derana reporter said the stock of vaccines had reached the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) today onboard an Emirates cargo flight.

The vaccines in question are to be used to administer the third dose under the country’s vaccination programme.

State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana said yesterday that another batch of 400,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will reach the country the day tomorrow (23). Accordingly, a total of 1.9 million doses are expected to be received within this week.

He also stated that Pfizer Inc., the US-based multinational pharmaceutical company, has agreed to supply Sri Lanka with 3 million doses of their vaccine every week starting from December.